Published: 7:30 AM January 27, 2021

Over 100 new homes have been approved for a rural Suffolk village.

East Suffolk Council's planning committee unanimously approved an application for 129 traditional homes and seven self-build properties on land between High Street and Chapel Lane in Pettistree.

The development will be next to an adjoining Hopkins Homes development in Wickham Market, but will be classed as Pettistree.

Planning officers at East Suffolk Council had recommended the site for approval, having praised the quality of the proposed development.

However, objections were raised by several parish councils who had representatives at the meeting.

Jeff Hallett raised concerns that Wickham Market and Pettistree could merge under the plans - Credit: Jeff Hallett

Jeff Hallett from Pettistree Parish Council said: "This application would effectively merge Pettistree with Wickham Market.

"There will be no clear dividing line between the developments."

Ivor French from Wickham Market Parish Council said: "Services and facilities in Wickham Market will be overstretched as they already support local neighbouring parishes."

Councillors at the meeting commented that the development was allocated for housing under the Suffolk Coastal District Plan and that the proposed number of houses were in fact less than those which could be built on the site.

However, there were concerns about recent flooding on the land and the accessibility of play space on the new site. Although the applicants and planning officers were able to confirm that Hopkins Homes had agreed to further discussions with parish council leaders about their concerns in the area.

Jonathan Lieberman, head of planning at Hopkins Homes, advised that construction on the site would begin at the end of the year with the first home to be completed next year and the site fully finished by 2025.

Mr Liberman said: “We are pleased East Suffolk Council has given planning permission for our proposal to create 136 high-quality homes on land that has been allocated for housing between High Street and Chapel Lane, Pettistree.

“The collection will be a mix of house types, sizes and designs, including 45 affordable homes and seven self-build plots, to help meet the local and national need.

“As with all our developments we have put great thought and attention to detail into the site so it maintains and enhances its natural surroundings and supports community health and well-being.

“The development will bring a wide range of benefits including open space, two play areas, and landscaped areas to the north and south of the site. It also includes the creation of jobs in the construction industry, and funding available for highway improvements within Wickham Market High Street.”