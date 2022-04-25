Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

The proposed development would be on land to the south east side of Church Road, Stowupland. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 14 homes in Stowupland have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The proposed development, which includes five affordable homes, four self-build plots, and five bungalows, would be located on land to the southeast side of Church Road.

The plans were submitted by A Porch and Sons Ltd.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd, states: "This proposal will help to address the current shortfall of self-build plots in the district. The development will also help to meet a demand for bungalows in the village.

"This scheme will help elderly people who want to move into a bungalow to stay in the village rather than have to move elsewhere."

It was also argued it would meet the "economic objective of sustainable development", with new residents helping sustain the viability of local services and facilities.

More information on the plans (DC/22/02091) can be found here.