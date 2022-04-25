News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 10:52 AM April 25, 2022
Stowupland from above google maps

The proposed development would be on land to the south east side of Church Road, Stowupland. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 14 homes in Stowupland have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The proposed development, which includes five affordable homes, four self-build plots, and five bungalows, would be located on land to the southeast side of Church Road.  

The plans were submitted by A Porch and Sons Ltd.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd, states: "This proposal will help to address the current shortfall of self-build plots in the district. The development will also help to meet a demand for bungalows in the village.

"This scheme will help elderly people who want to move into a bungalow to stay in the village rather than have to move elsewhere."

It was also argued it would meet the "economic objective of sustainable development", with new residents helping sustain the viability of local services and facilities.

More information on the plans (DC/22/02091) can be found here.

Housing News
Planning and Development
Planning
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Take a walk alongside the river in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to live in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

The 10 best Indian restaurants in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A duck was shot by a catapult at a pond off School Lane in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary

Man shoots duck with catapult then throws it for dog to chase and kill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Mckenna at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon