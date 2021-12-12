News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for eight new homes and business units in Wherstead

person

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM December 12, 2021
Wherstead walled gardens

The proposals, for eight new homes and several business units, is incorporating the historical walled garden in Wherstead. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been submitted for eight new homes and several business units in Wherstead, Suffolk.

The project is located partly within the walled gardens, which would be incorporated into the project.

In a heritage statement submitted to Babergh and Mid-Suffolk district councils it was said: "The residential development within the walled garden is proposed across a group of eight spacious and generously sized plots, which would be supported by sympathetic landscaping proposals.

"This layout retains generous space between the new development and the historic wall structure, but also between one another, so that the structure of the wall can be readily appreciated from various vantage points within the new development.

"This ensures that the wall would remain substantially visible as a feature in its own right amongst the new development and sympathetic garden landscaping."

A decision on the proposals is set to be made in early February, 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village
  2. 2 'He's told me all week he'd score' - McGreal on Norwood's equaliser at Wigan
  3. 3 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Wigan draw
  1. 4 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  2. 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-1 draw at Wigan
  3. 6 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Brighton set to recall star stopper Walton
  5. 8 Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood returns to earn Town a point
  6. 9 Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns
  7. 10 'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy
Planning and Development
Housing News
Babergh District Council
Suffolk
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Football | Exclusive

Harris under consideration for Ipswich Town job

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsey battles with James McLean 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Beech Road in Saxmundham

Suffolk road left unfinished for months labelled 'obstacle course'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon