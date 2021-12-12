Plans for eight new homes and business units in Wherstead

The proposals, for eight new homes and several business units, is incorporating the historical walled garden in Wherstead. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been submitted for eight new homes and several business units in Wherstead, Suffolk.

The project is located partly within the walled gardens, which would be incorporated into the project.

In a heritage statement submitted to Babergh and Mid-Suffolk district councils it was said: "The residential development within the walled garden is proposed across a group of eight spacious and generously sized plots, which would be supported by sympathetic landscaping proposals.

"This layout retains generous space between the new development and the historic wall structure, but also between one another, so that the structure of the wall can be readily appreciated from various vantage points within the new development.

"This ensures that the wall would remain substantially visible as a feature in its own right amongst the new development and sympathetic garden landscaping."

A decision on the proposals is set to be made in early February, 2022.