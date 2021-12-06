Plans submitted for 40 new homes in Mendlesham

The location of the proposed development, which would see 40 new homes created, 14 of which are earmarked as affordable housing, - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been submitted for a large scale housing project in Mendlesham that would see the creation of 40 new homes.

The proposed project will make use of land off Old Station Road, and Glebe Way, in the village.

As part of the scheme, 14 of the new builds would be created as affordable housing.

The site has been earmarked for development with a statement to Mid-Suffolk District Council saying; "Mendlesham has a good range of local services and facilities.

"The majority of these local services are within walking distance of the site."

"In addition, Mendlesham benefits from good bus services to Stowmarket, Ipswich, Diss and Eye."

In terms of the design of the new builds, the planning statement discloses, "the proposed residential use of the land is justified on the basis that the development will provide a wide range of family homes.

"It is intended that the development will include a mix of two-storey and single-storey dwellings which will be bespoke designs reflecting the Suffolk vernacular in terms of scale, appearance and use of materials."

As part of the National Planning Policy Framework, as set out by the Government, projects of this size must adhere to sustainable development guidelines. This includes economic, social and environmental factors.

To meet the scheme the planning application said; "It would fulfil the economic objective of sustainable development by helping to sustain and improve the vitality and viability of all the local shops, services and facilities in Mendlesham and adjoining villages.

"Furthermore, the development would benefit the rural economy by providing a significant number of local jobs in the building trades during construction.

"The development would also fulfil the social objective of sustainable development by providing a wide range of new family homes including affordable homes, bungalows and self-build plots."

The plans said further benefits would include being in walking distance of services to get to Ipswich, Diss, Eye and Stowmarket.

The application said; "Consequently, future residents of the development would not be wholly reliant on the private car for access to services and facilities and therefore the development would help to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change.

"The proposed development would generate economic, social and environmental benefits."

A decision on planning permission can be expected around the end of January 2022.