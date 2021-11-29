News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Views sought on new homes and sports park plan in Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 10:26 AM November 29, 2021
A CGI image of what new homes and community facilities in Hadleigh could look like 

A CGI image of what new homes and community facilities in Hadleigh could look like - Credit: Ballymore Group

A public exhibition will set out proposals to build a new sports park and homes to the south of Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh. 

Residents will be consulted on plans, which also aim to improve pedestrian and cycle links in the town, over the coming days. 

On behalf of Ballymore Group, Peter Halpenny, Managing Director for Flatbush Ltd, said: "We are excited to be consulting on our early vision to deliver much needed new sporting and community facilities and homes at the site of the south of Pond Hall Road. 

CGI image of Hadleigh development plans

Developers Ballymore said they want to enhance the natural environment and meet housing needs in the Hadligh area - Credit: Ballymore Group

"Our vision offers a truly unique opportunity for investment into the local community and sporting infrastructure that will serve both existing and future residents, and last as a legacy for future generations in Hadleigh."

He added: "Since the public consultation took place on the previous scheme back in 2016 we have been working hard to refine the proposals to provide open spaces and sports facilities which will boost local Hadleigh businesses, as well as enhancing the natural environment and meeting house in the area."

Residents in Hadleigh have been sent leaflets about the consultation which will take place at Hadleigh Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1 between 11.30am - 3pm and Thursday, December 2, between 3pm-8pm.

Plans can also be viewed online at - pondhallconsultation.co.uk.

Housing News
Hadleigh News
Babergh News

