Look inside 'beautiful' country house on market with £1.9m price tag
- Credit: Christopher Rawlings
This country home set in three acres of land near Bury St Edmunds has hit the market with a price tag of nearly £2million.
One of the most expensive Suffolk properties listed on Rightmove, the six-bedroom home in Rattlesden is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.
The estate agent describes the home, known as Haywards Farm, as an "exceptional and beautifully presented country house" with an "idyllic private setting surrounded by farmland".
The property was extended in 2017, which Jackson-Stops said created "an elegant and extremely comfortable home of generous proportions".
It also features a gated driveway, summer house, terraced dining area and double cartlodge in an area of land measured at around three acres.
Jackson-Stops has listed the property with a guide price of £1,995,000.
Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent.
