Look inside 'beautiful' country house on market with £1.9m price tag

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:01 PM September 11, 2021   
The country home near Bury St Edmunds will cost prospective buyers nearly £2million

The country home near Bury St Edmunds will cost prospective buyers nearly £2million - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

This country home set in three acres of land near Bury St Edmunds has hit the market with a price tag of nearly £2million.

One of the most expensive Suffolk properties listed on Rightmove, the six-bedroom home in Rattlesden is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.

Haywards Farm in Rattlesden is among the most expensive Suffolk properties on Rightmove

Haywards Farm in Rattlesden is among the most expensive Suffolk properties on Rightmove - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

The estate agent describes the home, known as Haywards Farm, as an "exceptional and beautifully presented country house" with an "idyllic private setting surrounded by farmland".

The property was extended in 2017

The property was extended in 2017 - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

The property was extended in 2017, which Jackson-Stops said created "an elegant and extremely comfortable home of generous proportions".

Jackson-Stops is marketing the property

Jackson-Stops is marketing the property - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

It also features a gated driveway, summer house, terraced dining area and double cartlodge in an area of land measured at around three acres.

The interior of the property near Bury St Edmunds

The interior of the property in the village near Stowmarket - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

Jackson-Stops has listed the property with a guide price of £1,995,000.

The lounge area of Haywards Farm

The lounge area of Haywards Farm - Credit: Christopher Rawlings

Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent.

Bury St Edmunds News

