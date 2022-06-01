Regeneration of Suffolk market town gets a boost

Recruitment has begun on a team to lead the regeneration of Leiston town centre - Credit: Archant

Plans for a multi-million-pound revamp of a Suffolk market town’s centre have taken a step forward with the recruitment of a team to lead the project.

Both district and town councillors have welcomed East Suffolk Council’s launch of the recruitment process for a team to lead on the masterplan for Leiston.

A regeneration manager has been appointed and applicants are being sought for other positions within the team, including project manager.

A vision of the town is being drawn up to create a more ‘joined-up’ transport strategy to include more footpaths linking areas around the town and more cycleways to encourage environmentally-friendly modes of transport.

The project also aims to create new shops, affordable homes for local people and land for community and leisure uses.

The site bounded by Sizewell Road, High Street and Eastward Ho is being earmarked for the developments, which were made possible after the then Suffolk Coastal District Council stepped in to buy a strategically important half-acre site for £225,000 in 2018.

The first stage of the town centre regeneration will be launched on June 11 when a new church garden is formally unveiled at the United Church to provide a green space where people can relax, along with a bandstand for musicians.

The town council’s vice-chair Lesley Hill said: “It is good news that the district council is recruiting and the church garden is the first step.”

East Suffolk councillor Russ Rainger, who represents Aldeburgh and Leiston, is also chair of the Community Land Trust (CLT), which is involved with the regeneration project.

Russ Rainger, chair of Leiston Community Land Trust (CLT) and CLT administrator Denise Rainger at the church garden in Leiston - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He compared the Leiston scheme to a similar initiative in nearby Lowestoft, which had seen the regeneration of the seaside town’s centre.

He said: “I am really excited. It is an opportunity now to not only work with the town council, but to look at the other aspects of East Suffolk Council properties within the town to create the right level of investment to give Leiston a boost really.

“It is not just for the housing, but to do things that we have seen in Lowestoft and other areas where they have regenerated the high street and civic space.”