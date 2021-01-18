Fresh bid for 75 new homes in village

Published: 11:41 AM January 18, 2021

The site of the proposed 75 home development in Rendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Villagers could see 75 new homes built in Rendlesham if plans for a new housing estate are approved.

Capital Community Developments has put in a new application to build the estate on land to the north-west of Garden Square and Gardenia Close.

The proposals indicate that properties would be between one and two and a half storeys high.

Of the proposed properties, 25 would be affordable - including 13 discounted market sales units and 12 affordable rent units.

The site would have 184 car parking spaces and would also include a public open space.

The land in question is allocated for development under the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan. However, the allocation is for 50 houses rather than 75.

It is not the first time that an application has been entered for the site in recent years.

In July 2019, Capital Community Developments applied for permission for 75 homes on the site but the bid was turned down by East Suffolk Council.

In December 2019, the developers appealed the decision but it was denied. An appeal to the Planning Inspectorate was also turned down in September 2020.

Although a number of concerns were raised about the site, the Planning Inspectorate's main concern was that the house designs “bear no relation” to other homes built to the south of the site which would amount to an “abrupt” change in character.

In its latest application, the developers said they had done a great deal of work to look at the Planning Inspectorate's comments and to change the previously "rigid" design of the site.

Work has also been done to improve street frontages and amend the parking, driveways and gardens.

The developers also said they had been working hard with East Suffolk Council's planning team to address the council's concerns.

"The design proposal is believed to address all the concerns and issues with the previous application," read a design and access statement prepared for the developers by WT Design Limited.

"It is a sensitive design which contributes positively to the streetscape and architecture of Rendlesham."

A decision on the application will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.