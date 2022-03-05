News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes vetoed to prevent loss of important play space

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:37 PM March 5, 2022
Permission has been refused for a terrace of four homes after protests - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Proposals for a terrace of four new homes in Rendlesham have been refused by planners because it would mean the loss of an attractive open space used by children to socialise and play.

Rendlesham Park Estate Ltd submitted the plans for the three-bedroom properties in a cul de sac in Redwald Road.

But East Suffolk Council has rejected the plans, which received 35 objections from residents and also Rendlesham Parish Council.

Planning case officer Rachel Smith said the proposal was against policy.

She said: "The proposed development would result in the loss of a valued open, green space which makes a positive contribution to both the character and appearance of the area and the health and wellbeing of local residents."

The parish council said such open spaces were "part of the characteristics of the area".

Documents submitted on behalf of the applicants said: "The site is not identified in any way as open space on the Proposals Map which comprises the adopted Local Plan and the Rendlesham Neighbourhood Plan."

