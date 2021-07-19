Published: 7:00 PM July 19, 2021

The green in Rendlesham where four new homes could be built - Credit: Contributed

Residents living in a Suffolk village have raised concerns about a new planning application which would see homes built on a green space.

Developers Rendlesham Park Estate Limited want to build four, three-bedroom properties in land next to 135 Redwald Road in Rendlesham.

It's understood that a very small area of green would remain following the houses' construction.

The land is currently an open green space which residents say is used for recreation by local people, including those living in nearby apartments who have no outside space of their own.

Those living in the properties nearby are shareholders and pay a yearly maintenance fee to Rendlesham Park Estate for upkeep of the estate.

Villagers gathered for a picnic to show how important the green space is to them - Credit: Contributed

They were informed in January that the company was looking into obtaining planning permission but were told that there would be an annual general meeting of shareholders to discuss plans further.

Residents say because of Covid this never happened and the first they heard of the submitted plans was last week. They are frustrated at the lack of communication regarding the plans.

"In my opinion they have not communicated particularly well at all," said one of the residents.

On Friday a group of around 20 residents gathered on the green for a socially distanced picnic to demonstrate how vital the area is to the community.

The green where the properties could be built. - Credit: Contributed

"Children use it all the time," said a resident.

"They will be left with a much reduced area."

Many residents have also left comments on the planning application saying how vital the area of land had become over lockdown.

"Green space has proved invaluable during recent times and one of the things that make this part of Rendlesham a nice place to live and not over crowded," said one resident.

Other concerns raised by residents about the development included fears of overdevelopment in the village, a lack of infrastructure in the area to cope with extra residents and worries that it doesn't comply with the existing Rendlesham Neighbourhood Plan.

Rendlesham Park Estate Limited said it had no comment to make on the application at this time.

A final decision on the plans will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.