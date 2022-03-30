News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
House builder's gifts to help school libraries' revamp

Richard Cornwell

Published: 1:00 PM March 30, 2022
New Library facilities at Home Farm School

New Library facilities at Home Farm School - Credit: Persimmon Homes Essex

Libraries at two schools have received a £1,000 boost thanks to a house builder that has been developing two sites in the area.

Persimmon Homes Essex gave the donations to Wentworth Primary School’s Parents' and Teachers' Association in Maldon and Home Farm School Association, based in Colchester, to help to restock and rejuvenate both school libraries.

The company recently completed the 150-home Sharpes Meadow development in Maldon and is currently building the 262-home Castellum Grange project in Colchester.

The schools were chosen following applications to the company’s Community Champions scheme.

Charlotte Firkins, who applied for the funding on behalf of Wentworth Primary School PTA, said: “We plan to refresh and restock the library to make it a fun and accessible place for the children to learn.  The renovation of the library alone has been quoted to cost £10,000 with additional funds needed for the new books."


