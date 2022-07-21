Decision delayed on plans for 300 homes after traffic concerns

An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals for up to 300 new houses in Stowmarket have been deferred amid concerns over traffic.

Planning officers had recommended the go-ahead for the project but councillors felt the impact of extra traffic on the area would be "severe" and wanted the issue looked at again.

The proposals for the 32-acre site at Ashes Farm, Newton Road, came before the development control committee of Mid Suffolk District Council on Wednesday.

Conservative councillor Barry Humphreys said: “It says in the planning document that development should only be prevented or refused on the grounds of highways if there would be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or the residential cumulative impact on the road network would be severe.

“I can tell you as a resident of Stowmarket that the impact on the highway is already severe, in my opinion and in the opinion of many residents.

“We are going to compound that now by putting another 300 vehicles up and down Newton Road.

“I just don’t get it.”

An issue raised by the committee was the single traffic entrance point for the estate. It was assumed another would be created by developing adjacent Diapers Farm – still just a proposal.

The committee asked officers to return with plans for Diapers Farm and answers to questions about Ashes Farm, so the two sites could be considered together.

Councillor Sarah Mansel said: “There’s just too many unknowns here. I really think we ought to be doing better than the bare minimum, and to be looking at things in a more strategic way.

“If we really want to get traffic off the roads, we need to make it easier for people to walk or cycle, and that just never seems to happen.”

Councillor Tim Passmore, who put forward the proposal for deferment, said: “A heck of a lot of work has gone into this, but there are questions that need answering.”

Officers will report back on the appropriateness of active travel arrangements, including cycling, walking and taking the bus; the single access point into the development; the impact on highways in Stowmarket, and the housing mix – including market housing.