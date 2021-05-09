Gallery
Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
A Suffolk estate which was featured on TV show Build a New Life in the Country is up for sale, boasting a farmhouse, thatched cottage restaurant and two converted holiday lodges.
Suffolk Barns — a collection of buildings off the A140 near Mendlesham — was featured on the Channel 5 program presented by architect George Clarke in 2006, when a couple took on the vast estate with plans for a chilli farm, shop and restaurant.
The whole lot is now on the market for £1.25million, covering 11 acres and numerous opportunities for future owners.
The main farmhouse is 400 years old and has three bedrooms, a huge chimney with a wood burners and inglenook fireplaces, exposed timbers and tastefully converted bathrooms.
An exciting feature of this building is the pizza oven built undercover at the back of the property leading to a separate office space.
One of the converted living spaces is the cart lodge; a one-bedroom building suitable for multi-generational living with a mezzanine bedroom, rented as a holiday home via the Cottage Tree agency.
The slightly smaller pond lodge also has one bedroom and is similarly designed.
Planning permission was once granted to convert the thatched barn for residential use, however it lapsed and the building is currently used as a restaurant space with a vast seating area and industrial kitchen.
In addition to the four main buildings there are four small outbuildings with electricity and internet, three polytunnels and two glass houses.
The 11 acres of land includes two paddocks, formal gardens with a reflective pond and water feature, green pergola leading to the pond lodge, an avenue of ornamental thorn trees and a second wild pond.
The paddock to the rear also has a block of 10 stables.
Located 25 miles from Norwich, 17 from Ipswich and seven from Stowmarket, the estate sits in the heart of the county and has plenty of parking.
Marketed by estate agents Doorsteps.co.uk, click here for more information.