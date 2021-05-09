News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Published: 6:15 AM May 9, 2021   
Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

A Suffolk estate which was featured on TV show Build a New Life in the Country is up for sale, boasting a farmhouse, thatched cottage restaurant and two converted holiday lodges.

Suffolk Barns — a collection of buildings off the A140 near Mendlesham — was featured on the Channel 5 program presented by architect George Clarke in 2006, when a couple took on the vast estate with plans for a chilli farm, shop and restaurant.

The whole lot is now on the market for £1.25million, covering 11 acres and numerous opportunities for future owners.

The main farmhouse at Suffolk Barns

The main farmhouse at Suffolk Barns - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The outside view of the converted cart lodge which is rented for short stays

The outside view of the converted cart lodge which is rented for short stays - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The main farmhouse is 400 years old and has three bedrooms, a huge chimney with a wood burners and inglenook fireplaces, exposed timbers and tastefully converted bathrooms.

An exciting feature of this building is the pizza oven built undercover at the back of the property leading to a separate office space.

One of the converted living spaces is the cart lodge; a one-bedroom building suitable for multi-generational living with a mezzanine bedroom,  rented as a holiday home via the Cottage Tree agency.

The slightly smaller pond lodge also has one bedroom and is similarly designed.

Planning permission was once granted to convert the thatched barn for residential use, however it lapsed and the building is currently used as a restaurant space with a vast seating area and industrial kitchen.

The outside of the thatched barn has a covered seating area

The outside of the thatched barn has a covered seating area - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The downstairs of the thatched barn which is a restaurant

The downstairs of the thatched barn which is a restaurant - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

In addition to the four main buildings there are four small outbuildings with electricity and internet, three polytunnels  and two glass houses.

The 11 acres of land includes two paddocks, formal gardens with a reflective pond and water feature, green pergola leading to the pond lodge, an avenue of ornamental thorn trees and a second wild pond.

The paddock to the rear also has a block of 10 stables.

Located 25 miles from Norwich, 17 from Ipswich and seven from Stowmarket, the estate sits in the heart of the county and has plenty of parking.

Marketed by estate agents Doorsteps.co.uk, click here for more information.

The main farmhouse of the property from the garden which has a pond

The main farmhouse of the property from the garden which has a pond - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The pond lodge

The pond lodge - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The outdoors has a covered patio

The outdoors has a covered patio - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The pizza oven is built under cover in the back garden of the farmhouse

The pizza oven is built under cover in the back garden of the farmhouse - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The main farmhouse boasts a fully functioning pizza oven out back

The main farmhouse boasts a fully functioning pizza oven out back - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The mezzanine bedroom of the cart lodge 

The mezzanine bedroom of the cart lodge - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The bathroom of the converted cart lodge which is rented as a one-bedroom holiday home via the Cottage Tree agency

The bathroom of the converted cart lodge which is rented as a one-bedroom holiday home via the Cottage Tree agency - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The farmhouse has a huge chimney and a woodburner

The farmhouse has a huge chimney and a woodburner - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

One of the living rooms in the main farmhouse

One of the living rooms in the main farmhouse - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

Another living space in the main farmhouse

Another living space in the main farmhouse - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

One of the bathrooms in the main farmhouse

One of the bathrooms in the main farmhouse - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The smaller outbuildings all have power and internet cables

The smaller outbuildings all have power and internet cables - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

Suffolk Barns includes a number of smaller outbuildings

Suffolk Barns includes a number of smaller outbuildings - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The plot has a large conservatory

The plot has a large conservatory - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The industrial kitchen in the barn converted for restaurant use

The industrial kitchen in the barn converted for restaurant use - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The upstairs of the thatched barn which was converted for use as a restaurant

The upstairs of the thatched barn which was converted for use as a restaurant - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The main farmhouse of the property from the garden which has a pond

The main farmhouse of the property from the garden which has a pond - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

The outdoors has a covered patio

The outdoors has a covered patio - Credit: Doorsteps.co.uk

