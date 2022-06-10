News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

'Scourge' of second homes will be tackled in Government plans

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:30 AM June 10, 2022
Some two in five homes in Southwold are not permanently occupied

Some two in five homes in Southwold are not permanently occupied - Credit: Archant

Government plans to tackle the "scourge" of second home ownership have been cautiously welcomed by councillors in Suffolk seaside towns with high numbers of empty properties. 

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove described second homes as a "scourge" as he announced that higher council tax can be charged on vacant homes, with the aim to "bring life back" to communities. 

In Southwold, just two out of five properties are occupied full time, while neighbouring Aldeburgh also has a high volume of second homes. 

Southwold town councillor David Beavan is supportive of council tax measures for second homes

Southwold town councillor David Beavan is supportive of council tax measures for second homes - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Southwold town councillor David Beavan supported the plans, but wanted the money raised through the council tax charges on second homes to be provided to a Community Land Trust (CLT) to be spent on affordable housing for local residents. 

However, he warned there was a risk second home owners could ‘flip’ their properties to evade the council tax charges by registering the second home as their permanent or primary residence. 

This loophole could be closed if all councils across the country decided to adopt the council tax levy on second homes, Mr Beavan added. 

There was also the temptation to set them up as businesses so they would qualify to pay business rates rather than council tax. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
  2. 2 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 
  3. 3 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
  1. 4 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
  2. 5 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside 
  3. 6 Current state of play at Ipswich's League One promotion rivals
  4. 7 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
  5. 8 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich kits for second season
  7. 10 Middy rail line to be doubled in length this winter

“Second home owners want to keep the community alive as much as we do. They don’t want the town to become holiday parks,” Mr Beavan said. 

He added the ‘real effect’ of second homes was that it increased house prices, making homes unaffordable for local residents. 

“The cost of empty houses and empty shops is bad for our economy so anything that could deal with that, I would welcome,” he said.

Aldeburgh has a high volume of second homes

Aldeburgh has a high volume of second homes - Credit: Denise Bradley

Aldeburgh Mayor Peter Palmer said: “It will be a positive if it achieves something, but I want to see the fine detail of what the government is planning.” 

He described second homes as both "a bonus and a curse" with the downside being that they push up house prices, while on the upside they helped to keep businesses going. 

“The problem is that when you look at the electoral register, there are hardly any permanent residents left. If everybody was a second home owner, there would be no one left to look after them,” he added. 

Housing News
Suffolk
Southwold News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ian Crook agreed to join Ipswich from Norwich in 1996 before later pulling out of the deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Portsmouth chief uses failed Town move as cautionary transfer tale 

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1113 between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon