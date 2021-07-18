Objectors label access to proposed 49-home estate as 'grossly unsafe'

Published: 6:00 AM July 18, 2021

Leaper Land says it has already agreed measures with highways chiefs for Victoria Mill Road in Framlingham - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Community leaders have lodged objections to plans for 49 new homes on a narrow, "grossly unsafe" winding road on the edge of Framlingham.

More than 150 residents have submitted objections to East Suffolk Council about the housing project, along with a 400-plus signature petition.

Now Framlingham Town Council has also raised an objection to the application by Leaper Land Promotion for the 49 homes off Victoria Mill Road.

Leaper Land Promotion is seeking planning permission for up to 50 new homes in Framlingham - but the town council is opposing the plans Picture: GOOGLE EARTH - Credit: Archant

The company says the homes would be custom/self-build properties and would include 16 affordable homes, with public open space and a play and multi-use games area.

But the town council has lodged 32 objections and is concerned about the number of homes and the access.

It said: "It has become clear that access to this development along Victoria Mill Road is not possible while maintaining legal widths of road and pavement, and would be grossly unsafe."

It cited an accident last month involving a commercial goods vehicle and a cyclist.

Sharp bends on Victoria Mill Road would be removed by realigning the road, say developers - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The council said the road was "very narrow road and consists of a number of narrow right-angle bends" and pavements are too narrow for wheelchair access.

It said: "The town council was concerned about the accuracy of the submitted drawings and took steps to measure the width of the road in the presence of the county council Highways Officer.

"The road was measured to be 4.4m wide on one of the bends (which is significantly too narrow for a development of this scale) but the plans submitted by the developer recorded a road width of 5m."

The Neighbourhood Plan said the site was suitable for 30 homes and the town had now exceeded the amount of new builds needed up to 2031.

Leaper Land said action would be taken to deal with highway concerns to realign Victoria Mill Road to make it safer and more accessible for pedestrians and vehicle users and this had been discussed and agreed with highways.

It said: "The proposed scheme also includes an off-site highway improvement plan for Victoria Mill Road, which will be partially widened and straightened to ensure the safe access to the site for motor vehicles and other road users."

The proposal for custom/self build homes on the 6.5-acre farmland site would "fulfill the identified need" for such properties in the district.



