Refusal for village homes where households would need cars

Planners have refused the homes project for Cratfield in rural Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Plans to build three new homes in an east Suffolk village have been refused because of the isolated countryside setting and access to everyday services would only be possible by car.

Applicant Richard Boddy submitted the scheme to East Suffolk Council for land west of Holly Tree Farmhouse, Bell Green, Cratfield.

More than 20 objections were received from villagers and the parish council.

Objections included worries that the development would be a harmful visual intrusion into the local landscape, loss of open space, overdevelopment, and the impact on wildlife. It was also feared the properties would become second homes.

Case officer Iain Robertson said the site was situated in the countryside where development is limited to exceptions, and the proposed plan showed two four- or five-bed homes and one five-bed property.

He said the homes were against policy, did not form a cluster, and the site "is in an unsustainable location where access to everyday services and facilities would only be possible by car".



