East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Collection of detached homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM May 29, 2022
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

The development will consist of five four-bed and one five-bed property - Credit: Archant

Six large new detached homes are set to be given the go-ahead in the heart of a west Suffolk community - despite villagers' worries over traffic.

Applicant Gavin Wells wants to build five four-bedroom properties and one five-bedroom house at Park Gardens, West Row. 

West Row Parish Council has objected over concerns about access for fire and emergency vehicles and the increased traffic the development could bring.

Ten households have also raised concerns including overlooking and access.

A report to West Suffolk Council's development control committee on June 1 recommends approval for the project. The agricultural land is not allocated for housing but permission has been given previously for new homes on the site at a time when the council did not have the required five-year supply of land for housing.

In a report to the committee, planning case officer Britta Heidecke said: "The design proposed is acceptable in this location which is characterised by a variety of dwelling designs and sizes."

