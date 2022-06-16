Plan for nine new homes on former employment site refused
- Credit: Google Streetview
Plans for nine new homes on a former business site in Bury St Edmunds have been refused because the scheme would be an overdevelopment of the land and have a "cramped layout".
Officers had recommended approval - but councillors decided to reject the proposals.
Terry Sprigings of Wentworth Country Properties Ltd had applied for consent to use land at Sentinel Works, Northgate Avenue, for the development of one detached four-bedroom dwelling and four pairs of semi-detached houses.
Original plans saw eight contemporary-style properties approved but the new proposals were more traditional.
Bury St Edmunds Town Council recommended refusal because of concerns over loss of amenity, overshadowing, loss of privacy, access and highway safety, overlooking, layout and density of the buildings on the three-quarters of an acre site.
West Suffolk Council development control committee refused the plans because they would not represent good design.
It said the proposals "would result in overdevelopment which is demonstrated by the contrived and cramped layout of the site with excessive bin dragging distances and contrived tandem parking serving the rear plots, making manoeuvring difficult."
Most Read
- 1 A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe
- 2 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
- 3 Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years
- 4 First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed
- 5 Where to see iconic Hurricane planes fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 6 Atay leaves Town for Premier League alongside another ex-Town coach
- 7 Person dies after being hit by train
- 8 Man arrested after 24-year-old Suffolk woman killed in crash
- 9 Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home
- 10 Greater Anglia will only run main line trains on strike days
The new homes would cause "overbearing impacts on neighbouring properties"