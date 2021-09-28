Parish council objects to plans for 20 new homes near Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
Villagers in Witnesham have voiced their concerns about the plans for 20 new properties.
At a public meeting of Swilland and Witnesham Parish Council on Thursday, September 23, the decision was made to object to the application at Street Farm on the Street.
A decision still needs to be made by East Suffolk District Council.
Villagers have expressed their concern that the new homes will pose a flood risk, fearing that the building work will change the flow of a nearby river.
The parish council said they found it unacceptable that there was no provision for affordable housing within the proposed development.
You may also want to watch:
Plans for the site at Street Farm would see 14 bungalows and six houses built, and 44 parking spaces created.
A previous successful application to East Suffolk Council to build on the site at Street Farm was withdrawn at the end of 2020.
Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, the agent for the land, was approached for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
- 3 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
- 4 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
- 5 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 6 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 7 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
- 8 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 9 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
- 10 Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge