Published: 11:30 AM September 28, 2021

The application had been due to be built on The Street in Witnesham - Credit: Google Maps

Villagers in Witnesham have voiced their concerns about the plans for 20 new properties.

At a public meeting of Swilland and Witnesham Parish Council on Thursday, September 23, the decision was made to object to the application at Street Farm on the Street.

A decision still needs to be made by East Suffolk District Council.

Villagers have expressed their concern that the new homes will pose a flood risk, fearing that the building work will change the flow of a nearby river.

The parish council said they found it unacceptable that there was no provision for affordable housing within the proposed development.

Plans for the site at Street Farm would see 14 bungalows and six houses built, and 44 parking spaces created.

A previous successful application to East Suffolk Council to build on the site at Street Farm was withdrawn at the end of 2020.

Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, the agent for the land, was approached for comment.