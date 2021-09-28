News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Parish council objects to plans for 20 new homes near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:30 AM September 28, 2021   
The application had been due to be built on The Street in Witnesham 

The application had been due to be built on The Street in Witnesham - Credit: Google Maps

Villagers in Witnesham have voiced their concerns about the plans for 20 new properties. 

At a public meeting of Swilland and Witnesham Parish Council on Thursday, September 23, the decision was made to object to the application at Street Farm on the Street.

A decision still needs to be made by East Suffolk District Council. 

Villagers have expressed their concern that the new homes will pose a flood risk, fearing that the building work will change the flow of a nearby river. 

The parish council said they found it unacceptable that there was no provision for affordable housing within the proposed development. 

You may also want to watch:

Plans for the site at Street Farm would see 14 bungalows and six houses built, and 44 parking spaces created. 

A previous successful application to East Suffolk Council to build on the site at Street Farm was withdrawn at the end of 2020

Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, the agent for the land, was approached for comment. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
  3. 3 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
  1. 4 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
  2. 5 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
  3. 6 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  4. 7 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
  5. 8 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  6. 9 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
  7. 10 Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge
Planning
Media
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can borrow against vehicles to get access to government loans, says Credo Picture: PUMPA

Lorry drivers offered up to £60k and other bonuses as shortage bites

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon