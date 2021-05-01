Work starts on Orbit's affordable homes at Marham Park
Work has started on building 63 affordable homes at the Marham Park site in Bury St Edmunds.
The Orbit Homes scheme, called Wellington Place, will be a mixture of shared ownership and social rent properties.
This is in addition to the 28 affordable homes currently under construction by Orbit in nearby Elmswell.
Ray Winney, construction director for Orbit Homes in the east region, said: “Our priority is to build thriving communities which also meet the housing needs of the local area.”
The properties are expected to be occupied from early 2022, with the project completed in summer 2023.
Early reservations will be available from October this year and show home viewings will take place from January 2022. Social rent properties will be allocated via the local housing authority.
At Orbit’s Spring Grove development in Emswell works have started to deliver 60 new homes; 13 properties will be available through shared ownership, 15 are for affordable rent and 32 are available for open market sale.
First occupation will also take place early 2022 with show homes launching in January 2022.
To register interest for any of these shared ownership or open market sale properties please email here.