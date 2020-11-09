‘We cannot think of a better legacy’ - Ed Sheeran auction raises over £400,000

John Sheeran, Gina Long MBE, Patzi Shepperson OBE, and Imogen Sheeran with some of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction lots Picture: Olivia Churchill Archant

A spectacular auction to mark the end of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition has raised over £400,000 for two good causes in Suffolk.

The auction, which featured over 200 lots, came to an end on Sunday with the singer’s own canvas art proving the most popular piece for sale – fetching £40,000.

The event was organised by Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz children’s charity, working closely with Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.

It followed the success of the exhibition about the Framlingham singer which opened at Christchurch Mansion last year, and lots were donated from stars across the world – as well as many businesses in Suffolk.

“Without the incredible generosity of Ed, John and Imogen Sheeran, our sponsors, auction lot donors from around the world, our Legacy Auction fundraiser would simply not have happened.” Gina Long said.

An impression of the new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON

“We are especially indebted to our headline sponsor Guy Nicholls tru7 Group, who in addition to the £406,000 we have raised in the online auction, has donated a further £100,000, bringing our total raised to over £500,000.

“Seeing the huge amount we have raised fills all of us on the auction team with joy, knowing our wonderful legacy projects can now become a reality.

“The response has been truly remarkable, especially during such challenging and uncertain times. But it is in this very different world that the need to deliver our two life-changing legacy projects could not be greater.

“Our legacy auction is literally going to change many lives for the better, that has to be the greatest gift of all.”

How the new playground will look at Thomas Wolse Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON How the new playground will look at Thomas Wolse Ormiston Academy Picture: RICHARD WILKINSON

Ed’s father, John Sheeran, said: “The total raised is way beyond our expectations and we are so pleased that it will create important lasting legacies to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across Suffolk and beyond.

“Imogen and I would like to thank everyone who generously donated lots, joined in the bidding, and organised and supported the auction.

“We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave.”

The auction will support two causes, including the Zest service run by St Elizabeth Hospice The auction will support two causes, including the Zest service run by St Elizabeth Hospice

The money raised by the auction will now be split between two Suffolk causes.

Half of the money will be spent creating a new playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy School in Ipswich for youngsters with additional needs.

The space has been designed by landscape designer Mia Witham and will feature a number of different areas including a beach, a sensory garden and a musical area.

The rest of the money will go to Zest, a service run by the St Elizabeth’s Hospice which supports young people aged 14 and over who have life limiting or progressive conditions.

Zest offers support and social groups for both the young people and their families after they leave children’s hospices.

