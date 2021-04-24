£4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate

Published: 8:00 AM April 24, 2021

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK - Credit: Archant

Developers wanting to build 340 new homes in a Suffolk village have been told they will be expected to fund £4million-plus of community facilities - mainly work to schools.

Landowner Trinity College, Cambridge, has submitted a planning application for the estate off Howlett Way in Trimley St Martin to East Suffolk Council.

The estate would be built on land surrounding the old poultry farm at the junction of Trimley High Road and Howlett Way.

Suffolk County Council has analysed the proposals, which were submitted a year ago, and has identified particular elements of infrastructure the developers should contribute towards.

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 340 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

The 340-home estate is likely to attract young families and extra education provision will need to be made for their children.

This will include £1.72million towards a new primary school to be built on the opposite side of High Road, plus £533,000 towards an early years centre.

Some £1.43m will be needed to expand the Felixstowe School - formerly Felixstowe Academy - and £285,000 to expand its sixth form.

Other sums are needed for increased public library provision and to improve Felixstowe household waste site.

The money will come from a mixture of legal agreements and from the Community Infrastructure Levy which developers pay per house.

Buildings which formed part of the old poultry farm off Howlett Way in Trimley St Martin - the land has been suggested for a 360 home estate Picture RICHARD CORNWELL

The county council said that in line with Government policy it was "important that a sufficient choice of school places is available to meet the needs of existing and new communities" and planners should "give great weight to the need to create, expand or alter schools" when deciding housing applications.

Trinity College says the project will make a “substantial contribution to the supply of new homes in the area to meet the local needs and demands”.

In the documents submitted, architects and urban design specialists Saunders, on behalf of the college, say the project will feature a range of housing types, from one and two bedroom flats up to four bedroom houses.

It said: “The proposal aims to provide a high quality and sustainable living environment which is sensitive to the village edge character of the vicinity of the site’s location and the setting of nearby heritage buildings.

“The proposed development also aims to make a positive contribution to enhancing the character of the area.”

One-third of homes would be affordable, a mix of below market rent and shared ownership, allowing people on low incomes to get onto the housing ladder.