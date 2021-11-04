Bury St Edmunds bank to temporarily close for refurbishments

The HSBC in Bury St Edmunds will be closed for one week - Credit: Google Maps

The HSBC bank in Bury St Edmunds will close for one week to allow refurbishments to take place.

The Abbeygate Street branch will be closed from 2pm on Friday, November 12 until Friday, November 19 to be converted to a digital service branch with state-of-the-art self-service machines, with some refurbishment.

The refurbishments will also include better designed customer service areas, a full suite of self-service machines including cash, cheque deposit machines and an area that can be used to speak to customers on financial wellbeing or avoiding fraud.

Paul Sargent, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network to create an enhanced experience for our customers.

"The changes that we are making to our Bury St Edmunds branch will mean customers have a much more modern branch.

"I am delighted that we are continuing to be there for our customers and the local community."