Channel 4's The Hunted needs you for new series
Published: 9:41 AM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Shine TV
Are you willing to go off grid and on the run to win £100,000? Then Channel 4's show The Hunted might be the place for you.
The hit TV show is looking for new contestants to go on the run and evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet.
The aim as always is to not be found by whatever means necessary.
The show is open to applications from 'fugitives' of all ages (18+) and you can enter on your own or with family, friends or colleagues.
A £100,000 prize will be shared between those who evade capture.
Those wishing to apply for the show should go to the Hunted Applications website.
You may also want to watch:
The closing date for entries is Saturday, June 12.
