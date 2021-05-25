News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Channel 4's The Hunted needs you for new series

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:41 AM May 25, 2021   
The Hunted

New contestants are being sought for The Hunted - Credit: Shine TV

Are you willing to go off grid and on the run to win £100,000? Then Channel 4's show The Hunted might be the place for you.  

The hit TV show is looking for new contestants to go on the run and evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet. 

The aim as always is to not be found by whatever means necessary. 

The show is open to applications from 'fugitives' of all ages (18+) and you can enter on your own or with family, friends or colleagues. 

The Hunters

Some of the top hunters who search for participants in the show - Credit: Shine TV

A £100,000 prize will be shared between those who evade capture. 

Those wishing to apply for the show should go to the Hunted Applications website. 

You may also want to watch:

The closing date for entries is Saturday, June 12. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
  3. 3 Detmer is the 'real estate guy' with plans for Portman Road
  1. 4 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
  2. 5 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
  3. 6 Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack
  4. 7 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
  5. 8 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
  6. 9 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  7. 10 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
default

Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus