Published: 9:41 AM May 25, 2021

New contestants are being sought for The Hunted - Credit: Shine TV

Are you willing to go off grid and on the run to win £100,000? Then Channel 4's show The Hunted might be the place for you.

The hit TV show is looking for new contestants to go on the run and evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet.

The aim as always is to not be found by whatever means necessary.

The show is open to applications from 'fugitives' of all ages (18+) and you can enter on your own or with family, friends or colleagues.

Some of the top hunters who search for participants in the show - Credit: Shine TV

A £100,000 prize will be shared between those who evade capture.

Those wishing to apply for the show should go to the Hunted Applications website.

The closing date for entries is Saturday, June 12.



