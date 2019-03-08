Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

A labour of love - 10,000 pairs of football boots sent to African children by Colchester group

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2019

The Boots2Africa team posed with Ipswich Town legend Russell Osman at Portman Road on Easter Monday, colecting dozens more boots for the cause Picture: IAIN FINCH

The Boots2Africa team posed with Ipswich Town legend Russell Osman at Portman Road on Easter Monday, colecting dozens more boots for the cause Picture: IAIN FINCH

IAIN FINCH

Years of hard work and a labour of love has led one Colchester charity to donate more than 10,000 pairs of boots to children in Africa.

The Boots2Africa team visited Colchester United and mascot Eddie the Eagle when they collected another haul of boots on the weekend. They have now collected 10,000 pairs of boots Picture: IAIN FINCHThe Boots2Africa team visited Colchester United and mascot Eddie the Eagle when they collected another haul of boots on the weekend. They have now collected 10,000 pairs of boots Picture: IAIN FINCH

Colchester-based charity Boots2Africa started as a bright idea on a Sunday afternoon in 2016.

It has since grown into a project that keeps co-founder Iain Finch and his family extremely busy.

In April, donations at Colchester United's Community Stadium and grassroots team Loughton AFC saw the total number of donated pairs tip over the 10,000 milestone.

Mr Finch said: “It all started when I saw a picture.

The charity send the boots they collect to communities across Africa, keeping children's feet safe while they play Picture: BOOTS2AFRICAThe charity send the boots they collect to communities across Africa, keeping children's feet safe while they play Picture: BOOTS2AFRICA

“It was two children in Africa, playing football barefoot with a coconut next to a field full of snakes.

“There are 10,000 children a year affected by snakebites and infections of the foot in Africa, which can be solved by them simply having something to put on their feet.

You may also want to watch:

“I cleared out the garage and found 38 pairs of football boots between my two boys which they had built up over the years.

“I just thought, we can fix that.

“I went out to the garage where my boys kept their boots to see what we could do about it and it's just snowballed from there.”

Mr Finch estimates there are approximately 350,000 children of school age in Essex and Suffolk, with more than 25,000 children playing football for clubs across the two counties every weekend.

Dozens of grassroots football clubs have now donated pairs to Boots2Africa from across East Anglia and as far afield as East London. The charity has also been supported by Suffolk FA in the past in a bid to drive up the number of boots that can be given to children in need.

One of their most recent donations came at the Easter Monday game at Portman Road that saw Ipswich lose to Swansea City 1-0 - but Mr Finch, joined by club legend Russell Osman, walked away from the day with another 87 pairs of boots and astros, as well as bags of kit.

Regular trips to professional clubs like Ipswich Town and Colchester United on matchdays provide a stream of boots for the cause, helping the team reach their goal of 1,000,000 pairs of boots sent of Africa by 2030.

The charity will be at Billericay Town FC's next home match at the New Lodge on April 27.

If you would like to get in contact with Iain and the team, call 07913 248028 or email info@boots2africa.co.uk

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

A labour of love - 10,000 pairs of football boots sent to African children by Colchester group

The Boots2Africa team posed with Ipswich Town legend Russell Osman at Portman Road on Easter Monday, colecting dozens more boots for the cause Picture: IAIN FINCH

Laura Wright performs at Framlingham Festival of Flowers and Ed Sheeran tickets up for grabs

Suffolk-born Laura Wright will be trading Twickenham for St Michael's Church Framlingham to raise money for the roof fund Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Ipswich teacher to take on London Marathon for Suffolk MIND

Fiona Smith is taking on this weekend's London Marathon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FIONA SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists