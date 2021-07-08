Joy as ice cream van serves up sweet treat at school
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The sound of an ice cream van is always guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of many children.
But this visit from Mr Frost's to Cedars Park Primary School not only provided a sweet treat, but also helped pupils with maths, science, English and geography.
The children have had 99 things to do for an ice cream-themed project at the Stowmarket school, which has included designing ice cream packaging, writing adverts and plotting van routes.
Will Main, Year 6 teacher at the primary, said: "The children have worked really hard this year and we thought they would really enjoy this project.
“The idea was to do something a bit different, a bit practical and to amalgamate their learning around a theme.
You may also want to watch:
“We have done some maths, the children have designed their own ice cream packages and are creating an inspiring advert about ice cream tomorrow.
“When the ice cream van arrived, the children studied the melting rate of Mr Whippy ice cream and experimented with different insulators to see what materials kept the ice cream cold for the longest time.
Most Read
- 1 10 players still available on frees from League One rivals
- 2 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
- 3 60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
- 4 Suffolk parish council row ends up in High Court in London
- 5 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
- 6 Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks
- 7 Dad turns front door into England flag ahead of semi-final clash
- 8 Leiston teen finishes in top 20 at British Superbike Championship debut
- 9 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
- 10 Community fight garden 'infill' development in conservation area
“They have absolutely loved the project. It has been something different and anchors their learning in something practical.
“We have had a lot of group work and collaboration – they have really enjoyed it.
“And of course, they loved it when the ice cream van turned up – the excitement had been building up all week.”