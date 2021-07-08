News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Joy as ice cream van serves up sweet treat at school

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM July 8, 2021   
Children at Cedar Park Primary School had a unique learning day with Phil Frost and his ice-cream van.

Children at Cedar Park Primary School had a unique learning day with Phil Frost and his ice-cream van. Karol and Betsy enjoying a treat after their lesson - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sound of an ice cream van is always guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of many children.

But this visit from Mr Frost's to Cedars Park Primary School not only provided a sweet treat, but also helped pupils with maths, science, English and geography.

The children have had 99 things to do for an ice cream-themed project at the Stowmarket school, which has included designing ice cream packaging, writing adverts and plotting van routes. 

Poppy-Anne and Chloe testing out their arithmatic serving ice-creams.

Poppy-Anne and Chloe tested out their arithmetic while serving ice-creams - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Will Main, Year 6 teacher at the primary, said: "The children have worked really hard this year and we thought they would really enjoy this project.

“The idea was to do something a bit different, a bit practical and to amalgamate their learning around a theme.

Phil Frost and his ice-cream van

Phil Frost and his ice-cream van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“We have done some maths, the children have designed their own ice cream packages and are creating an inspiring advert about ice cream tomorrow.

“When the ice cream van arrived, the children studied the melting rate of Mr Whippy ice cream and experimented with different insulators to see what materials kept the ice cream cold for the longest time.

Sienna and Talisha having fun in their lesson

Sienna and Talisha having fun in their lesson - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“They have absolutely loved the project. It has been something different and anchors their learning in something practical.

“We have had a lot of group work and collaboration – they have really enjoyed it.

Danielle with her ice-cream as part of the unique day of learning

Danielle with her ice-cream as part of the unique day of learning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“And of course, they loved it when the ice cream van turned up – the excitement had been building up all week.”

