Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were sent to Haverhill Business Park at 1.44pm yesterday and are still there this morning.

They were sent to reports someone had been trapped at a premises in Iceni Way.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously, but emergency services are expected to provide an update on the situation later today.

The incident took place at the Culina Logistics warehouse in Iceni Way.

Representatives for the company said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred on 22nd November 2018 at the Culina Logistics depot in Haverhill. “An update will be provided later today.”

Meanwhile, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed: “Police were called to attend a premises in Iceni Way, Haverhill at 1.44pm yesterday where an incident occurred.

“Officers are continuing to investigate alongside colleagues from other organisations.

“Emergency services are still at the scene.”

Three fire engines were also sent to the scene from Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

The road leading up to the business was blocked at around 10.20am today.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the authorities.