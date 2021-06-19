Triathlete says 'outdoor fitness helps you cope'
An amateur triathlete has said an outdoor gym would help people's wellbeing.
Sophie Flux said the coronavirus pandemic had shown us that outdoor fitness and wellbeing are important for everyone to stay healthy - and Risby Village Hall committee wants to provide this in their beautiful village, near Bury St Edmunds.
Currently, the village hall’s recreation ground has a multi-use games area, a football and cricket pitch, an area for school sports days, children’s play equipment, a pétanque pitch and wildlife areas for everyone to enjoy.
The addition of outdoor adult gym equipment would complete the facilities.
The village hall is taking part in the Calor Community Fund Competition to raise £7,100 and needs as many ‘likes, shares and donations’ from people as possible to make the outdoor gym a reality.
Mrs Flux, 45, who is secretary for Risby Village Hall and takes part in amateur triathlons and duathlons, spoke of the importance of outdoor fitness on wellbeing.
"It just helps you feel so much better and able to cope with the difficulties we are going through at the moment with the pandemic," she said.
"If you have got a pair of trainers you can go for a run and see what's out there.
"If we get this gym equipment people can train there and go around the recreation ground and it's all free.
"Not all people can afford monthly membership of gyms, and it would just be great to have that there."
Fitness is very much a part of her life; Mrs Flux likes taking part in sprint triathlons (running, swimming and cycling) and she and her husband have recently taken part in a couple of duathlons (running, cycling, running).
She took up local amateur triathlons and duathlons when she was 41 as she wanted to stay fit and healthier as she got older.
She said the outdoor gym would be for all abilities, and would include equipment wheelchair uses can use too.
The crowdfunding has now started for the initial target of £7,100 and runs until July 7. So far, more than £460 has been pledged through the crowdfunding page and there are more than 20 likes.
Mrs Flux, who runs her own company, Animal Aiders Ltd, added: “Risby Village Hall is at the centre of our community and we want to continue to provide great facilities to benefit everyone. All people need to do is visit the crowdfunding webpage and contribute in whatever way they can to make this happen.”
They also have a second target of £7,400 for a multi-use gym frame, which would make the site even better for strength exercises, Mrs Flux said.
Risby Parish Council is supporting the project by donating £1,700 and the village hall has also received pledges from residents.