Train louts warned as police rail patrols stepped up

Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

People who cause disruption on trains have been warned that police will crack down on them as patrols are stepped up on a real service.

The British Transport Police (BTP), which polices trains and railway tracks across the country, said it would be focusing its patrols on the train between Dovercourt and Harwich Town amid concerns about troublemaking.

A Tweet from the BTP’s East Anglia account said: “We’re continuing to focus our patrols on @greateranglia #Dovercourt and #HarwichTown following recent reports of anti-social behaviour.”

And officers had a stark warning for those who try to cause trouble, adding: “Those who come to our railway intent on ASB and criminality can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with concerns about misbehaviour on the trains is urged to message the BTP’s non-emergency text number on 61016, similar to the 101 number used by police forces.

People can also call 0800 40 50 40 about an issue that does not require an emergency response.

However passengers are always advised to dial 999 in the case of an emergency.