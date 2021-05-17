News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

No further cases of Indian Covid variant detected in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:29 PM May 17, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM May 17, 2021
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There have been no further cases of the Indian Covid variant detected in Suffolk since Friday. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

No more cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been discovered in Suffolk since Friday, public health teams have confirmed. 

Public Health Suffolk said on Friday that one case of the new strain had been found in the county, as they urged people to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing measures. 

The B16172 variant was first identified in India and is believed to be linked to the country's second wave, where thousands of people have lost their lives. 

With Covid restrictions easing today (Monday, May 17) and social contact allowed with friends and relatives, MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Tom Hunt are urging people to use "common sense" and not reverse Suffolk's progress. 

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, previously said: "This variant is of concern and something that is being monitored closely. There is no firm evidence yet to show it has any greater impact on the severity of the disease or evades the vaccine. The area of concern is around its speed of growth.

“Our advice to people is to keep doing what you have been doing – wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain distancing, get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to you and good ventilation if you meet others indoors from next week."

You may also want to watch:

Work is still being carried out by the county's public health bodies to identify any further cases. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Passenger falls off motorbike on A134
  2. 2 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
  3. 3 Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley
  1. 4 'Mass of smoke' billows from roof in house fire
  2. 5 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
  3. 6 ‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60 years
  4. 7 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  5. 8 First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
  6. 9 New rickshaw taxi service starts in town
  7. 10 Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer'
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Felixstowe beach hut

Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman's body found in village home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A member of the medical team administers a Covid-19 vaccine injection at the NHS vaccination centre

Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus