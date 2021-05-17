No further cases of Indian Covid variant detected in Suffolk

Published: 3:29 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 4:36 PM May 17, 2021

There have been no further cases of the Indian Covid variant detected in Suffolk since Friday. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

No more cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been discovered in Suffolk since Friday, public health teams have confirmed.

Public Health Suffolk said on Friday that one case of the new strain had been found in the county, as they urged people to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing measures.

The B16172 variant was first identified in India and is believed to be linked to the country's second wave, where thousands of people have lost their lives.

With Covid restrictions easing today (Monday, May 17) and social contact allowed with friends and relatives, MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Tom Hunt are urging people to use "common sense" and not reverse Suffolk's progress.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, previously said: "This variant is of concern and something that is being monitored closely. There is no firm evidence yet to show it has any greater impact on the severity of the disease or evades the vaccine. The area of concern is around its speed of growth.

“Our advice to people is to keep doing what you have been doing – wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain distancing, get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to you and good ventilation if you meet others indoors from next week."

You may also want to watch:

Work is still being carried out by the county's public health bodies to identify any further cases.