Inquest to be held into death of Suffolk woman in Cyprus

Published: 4:30 PM July 6, 2021

An inquest into the death of a Suffolk woman in Cyprus will take place in November - Credit: Archant

An inquest is to be held later this year into the death of a Suffolk woman in Cyprus.

Victoria Harrild-Jones died in December 2019 in Cyprus where she was living at the time.

A pre-inquest review into her death was heard on Tuesday at Suffolk Coroners' Court.

Mrs Harrild-Jones died of post-operative complications in Cyprus but her case is being heard in Suffolk due to her being a resident of the county.

Whilst in Cyprus she ran a business called Ironpaws Canine Services which helped to train dogs.

The Cyprus Kennel Club paid tribute to Mrs Harrild-Jones following her death.

It described her as a "kind and passionate person, full of energy and dedication especially in the world of Dogs".

"She was a dear friend, a mentor to many and a respected person at the Cyprus Kennel Club," it posted on Facebook.

A full inquest into Mrs Harrild-Jones' death will take place on November 16 and 17.



