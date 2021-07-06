News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inquest to be held into death of Suffolk woman in Cyprus

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM July 6, 2021   
The inquest into the death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An inquest into the death of a Suffolk woman in Cyprus will take place in November - Credit: Archant

An inquest is to be held later this year into the death of a Suffolk woman in Cyprus. 

Victoria Harrild-Jones died in December 2019 in Cyprus where she was living at the time. 

A pre-inquest review into her death was heard on Tuesday at Suffolk Coroners' Court. 

Mrs Harrild-Jones died of post-operative complications in Cyprus but her case is being heard in Suffolk due to her being a resident of the county.

Whilst in Cyprus she ran a business called Ironpaws Canine Services which helped to train dogs. 

The Cyprus Kennel Club paid tribute to Mrs Harrild-Jones following her death. 

It described her as a "kind and passionate person, full of energy and dedication especially in the world of Dogs".

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex
  2. 2 Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked
  3. 3 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
  1. 4 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 5 Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah
  3. 6 Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks
  4. 7 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
  5. 8 Suffolk estate agent offers viewings by boat for unique Orford property
  6. 9 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
  7. 10 Teenage girl found safe and well by police

"She was a dear friend, a mentor to many and a respected person at the Cyprus Kennel Club," it posted on Facebook. 

A full inquest into Mrs Harrild-Jones' death will take place on November 16 and 17.


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus