Inquest to be held into death of Suffolk woman in Cyprus
- Credit: Archant
An inquest is to be held later this year into the death of a Suffolk woman in Cyprus.
Victoria Harrild-Jones died in December 2019 in Cyprus where she was living at the time.
A pre-inquest review into her death was heard on Tuesday at Suffolk Coroners' Court.
Mrs Harrild-Jones died of post-operative complications in Cyprus but her case is being heard in Suffolk due to her being a resident of the county.
Whilst in Cyprus she ran a business called Ironpaws Canine Services which helped to train dogs.
The Cyprus Kennel Club paid tribute to Mrs Harrild-Jones following her death.
It described her as a "kind and passionate person, full of energy and dedication especially in the world of Dogs".
"She was a dear friend, a mentor to many and a respected person at the Cyprus Kennel Club," it posted on Facebook.
A full inquest into Mrs Harrild-Jones' death will take place on November 16 and 17.