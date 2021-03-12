News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Little Lucas' mission to save the planet with a bug hotel and litter picking

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM March 12, 2021   
A bee with a flower

Ipswich's Lucas Dine recently saved a bee by bringing it back to life with sugar water. - Credit: Kate Dine

An Ipswich five-year-old boy is on a mission to help animals and the environment, one bug at a time. 

After watching a nature documentary at his school, Sprites Primary Academy, Lucas Dine came home "sobbing" about the state of the environment. 

Lucas with his bug hotel

Lucas with his bug hotel - Credit: Kate Dine

His mum Kate Dine said the film, How does plastic end up in the ocean, made her five-year-old take action.

"He got very upset watching it," the 34-year-old said. "He was distressed about animals that are getting cut up by plastic and dying."

Two kids with litter pickers

Eddie and Curtis have been out litter picking in the Chantry area - Credit: Kate Dine

So he set about organising litter picking with a school friend, Eddie, who was similarly inspired. 

You may also want to watch:

"I am proud of all of them," his mum, a PA at the Bridge School for special needs, said. "They are wonderful children. All the kids are superstars, not just him."

Two kids with piles of rubbish

Summer and Lucas have also been out litter picking in Ipswich - Credit: Kate Dine

Lucas was also joined by another friend, Summer, for socially distanced litter picks. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  2. 2 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  3. 3 14-year-old signed by international modelling agency
  1. 4 Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree
  2. 5 Car stolen from front of home
  3. 6 'You need transfer windows to try and be successful' - Cook
  4. 7 Strong winds batter region - but Orwell Bridge stays open
  5. 8 Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes
  6. 9 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
  7. 10 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs

During one litter pick, Kate said, a kind member of the Chantry community gave the kids £1 to spend in a local shop for their hard work. 

bug hotel with home sweet home on the front

Lucas' bug hotel in Ipswich - Credit: Kate Dine

"The community is very nice," she added. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus