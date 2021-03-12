Little Lucas' mission to save the planet with a bug hotel and litter picking

Published: 5:30 AM March 12, 2021

Ipswich's Lucas Dine recently saved a bee by bringing it back to life with sugar water. - Credit: Kate Dine

An Ipswich five-year-old boy is on a mission to help animals and the environment, one bug at a time.

After watching a nature documentary at his school, Sprites Primary Academy, Lucas Dine came home "sobbing" about the state of the environment.

Lucas with his bug hotel - Credit: Kate Dine

His mum Kate Dine said the film, How does plastic end up in the ocean, made her five-year-old take action.

"He got very upset watching it," the 34-year-old said. "He was distressed about animals that are getting cut up by plastic and dying."

Eddie and Curtis have been out litter picking in the Chantry area - Credit: Kate Dine

So he set about organising litter picking with a school friend, Eddie, who was similarly inspired.

"I am proud of all of them," his mum, a PA at the Bridge School for special needs, said. "They are wonderful children. All the kids are superstars, not just him."

Summer and Lucas have also been out litter picking in Ipswich - Credit: Kate Dine

Lucas was also joined by another friend, Summer, for socially distanced litter picks.

During one litter pick, Kate said, a kind member of the Chantry community gave the kids £1 to spend in a local shop for their hard work.

Lucas' bug hotel in Ipswich - Credit: Kate Dine

"The community is very nice," she added.