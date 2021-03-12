Little Lucas' mission to save the planet with a bug hotel and litter picking
- Credit: Kate Dine
An Ipswich five-year-old boy is on a mission to help animals and the environment, one bug at a time.
After watching a nature documentary at his school, Sprites Primary Academy, Lucas Dine came home "sobbing" about the state of the environment.
His mum Kate Dine said the film, How does plastic end up in the ocean, made her five-year-old take action.
"He got very upset watching it," the 34-year-old said. "He was distressed about animals that are getting cut up by plastic and dying."
So he set about organising litter picking with a school friend, Eddie, who was similarly inspired.
"I am proud of all of them," his mum, a PA at the Bridge School for special needs, said. "They are wonderful children. All the kids are superstars, not just him."
Lucas was also joined by another friend, Summer, for socially distanced litter picks.
During one litter pick, Kate said, a kind member of the Chantry community gave the kids £1 to spend in a local shop for their hard work.
"The community is very nice," she added.