'Can you get me a unicorn pedal boat?' Weirdest requests from Travelodge guests revealed

One customer hoped staff would be able to procure a unicorn pedal boat and a rainbow in place above the hotel for a picture perfect wedding proposal Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Hotels in Suffolk and Essex might be accustomed to customers asking for an extra pillow - but some requests have left Travelodge staff in the region a little more perplexed than most.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These beans would be too saucy for one customer, who asked for exactly 100 baked beans with no tomato sauce for breakfast Picture: VICTOR GRIGAS These beans would be too saucy for one customer, who asked for exactly 100 baked beans with no tomato sauce for breakfast Picture: VICTOR GRIGAS

Across the hotel chain's 34 locations in Suffolk and Essex, staff are usually happy to go the extra mile to make sure their customers are comfortable.

Some requests however are a little more complicated, like one customer in Ipsiwch's Beacon Hill hotel - who asked for a pillow made of chocolate.

One guest asked if there were any Romans still living in Colchester. The Colchester Roman Society may still be in the town, but the Romans have long since left Picture: OWEN HINES One guest asked if there were any Romans still living in Colchester. The Colchester Roman Society may still be in the town, but the Romans have long since left Picture: OWEN HINES

The teams receive thousands of strange requests throughout the year across the country - but you can see the 14 strangest, most specific demands customers made below:

- "Can you get me a unicorn pedal boat and arrange for a rainbow to be above the hotel at 4.16pm?"

- "Can you turn my room into a massive gingerbread house for Christmas?"

- "I have a telephone interview today, can you stand in for me and take the interview?"

- "Can I have a pillow made out of chocolate?"

- "Are there any Romans still living in Colchester?"

- "Can you get me a special appearance on TOWIE?"

You may also want to watch:

- "Can you dress up as the Greatest Showman and be a master of ceremony at my wedding?"

- "Can you arrange for me to woken up by the sound of real nightingales singing outside my room?"

- "Can I have 100 baked beans minus the tomato sauce for breakfast?"

- "Does the Bentley car come from Great Bentley?"

- "Can you arrange for a carriage and six white horses to take me to Chelmsford Races?"

- "Can you come shopping with me at Lakeside and carry my bags and give your opinion on my new summer collection?

- "Can you help me write 1,000 thank you cards to my clients?"

What do Travelodge think of the questions?

Travelodge spokesman Shakila Ahmed said: "Annually we welcome around 19million customers at our 570 hotels which include 34 properties in Essex and Suffolk.

"Our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests.

"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

"However there are some requests beyond their control such as getting a raft of ducks to go to sleep, stopping the traffic on the M5, getting the Northern Lights to make an appearance and getting a herd of sheep as a sleep aid."