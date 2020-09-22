E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 61, denies stalking woman over eight-month period

PUBLISHED: 06:15 22 September 2020

Nigel Hensby, 21, of no fixed address, admitted making a hoax bomb call to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Nigel Hensby, 21, of no fixed address, admitted making a hoax bomb call to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 61-year-old man accused of stalking a woman will take place next year.

Christopher Arnold, of Langvlei Dunes, South Africa, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing via a prison video link on Monday (September 21).

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded not guilty to stalking Melissa Stockdale causing her alarm or distress by repeatedly contacting her, trying to find out where she was living and loitering in the area where she was living.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between December 18 last year and August 22 this year.

Arnold’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 25.

A case management hearing will take place on January 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 61, denies stalking woman over eight-month period

Nigel Hensby, 21, of no fixed address, admitted making a hoax bomb call to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council ‘neutral’ over Sizewell C, formal response to government says

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk business and education leaders write to PM urging Sizewell C go-ahead

The business and education leaders have written to the government in support of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: EDF

Dozzell on his new role, Norwich interest, a new contract and winning promotion for ‘my club’

Andre Dozzell is looking to make his mark, more than four years on from his Ipswich Town debut. Picture: ITFC/PAGEPIX

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: going goal crazy against the Sky Blues on Sky TV

Ipswich Town celebrate Jason De Vos' opening goal in a 4-1 home win over Coventry City from September 22, 2007. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING