Man, 61, denies stalking woman over eight-month period

The trial of a 61-year-old man accused of stalking a woman will take place next year.

Christopher Arnold, of Langvlei Dunes, South Africa, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing via a prison video link on Monday (September 21).

He pleaded not guilty to stalking Melissa Stockdale causing her alarm or distress by repeatedly contacting her, trying to find out where she was living and loitering in the area where she was living.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between December 18 last year and August 22 this year.

Arnold’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 25.

A case management hearing will take place on January 12.