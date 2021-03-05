Published: 11:50 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM March 5, 2021

Ipswich's DJ Garfie will be hosting a live end of home-schooling disco on Facebook. - Credit: DJ Garfie

An Ipswich DJ is hosting a live online disco to celebrate the end of home-schooling for parents and children and hopes to go viral.

Gareth Harper, known as DJ Garfie, is holding the school disco virtually from 3pm to 6.30pm today as parents complete their last day of home-schooling with students set to return to classrooms on Monday.

Romeo Rascals will be hosting its official end of home-schooling disco today from 3pm. - Credit: Romeo Rascals

Under his company Romeo Done, DJ Garfie will be bringing people together for an afternoon of fun and dance, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Romeo Done is an events company specialising in Garage, Dance and RnB sounds from across the 90s and 00s and Romeo Rascals is a newly setup club night for families.

A few weeks ago, DJ Garfie held a 24-hour online rave for Ipswich charities, raising more than £6,000.

The first Romeo Rascals event, which sold more than 400 tickets, was due to take place at the Corn Exchange last April but was cancelled due to Covid.

The event has been rearranged for October this year, but today's online disco is a special celebration to kickstart the return to some kind of normality from March 8.

Gareth Harper, known as DJ Garfie, with stepson Finley, who is also known as DJ Dares. - Credit: DJ Garfie

Speaking of the event, the 38-year-old said: "I had a lightbulb moment yesterday and just couldn't believe I hadn't thought of it earlier.

"It has been very lastminute.com but in less than 24 hours we have had so much social media attraction and I have personally been contacting schools to get them involved."

DJ Garfie's first lockdown event went viral and he has high hopes for this one, adding that he thinks people from all over the UK will be getting involved.

The afternoon will start with an appearance by Finley, aged 7, who is known as DJ Dares.

Then Jezza King, a professional children’s entertainer from Norfolk Kids Parties will be taking to the virtual stage, followed by DJ Garfie himself.

From 6.30pm onwards there will be an 'after school disco' with Gavin Lamb for parents.

You can watch the live event from 3pm on the Romeo Done or Romeo Rascals Facebook page, or on MixCloud.

Send in photos of you joining in with the disco here to be included in our gallery.