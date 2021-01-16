Ipswich mum aims to 'spread positivity' with year-long challenge

Published: 7:00 PM January 16, 2021

Emma Osborne and Aimee, from Ipswich, will be undertaking the challenge - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An Ipswich mum is doing 40 challenges to celebrate her 40th birthday later this year as she aims to "give back" to causes close to her heart.

Emma Osborne and her daughter Aimee, 10, have launched their '40 at 40' challenge, which will see them undertake a variety of tasks throughout 2021.

Throughout the year, the duo will be participating in a variety of challenges from four categories - bucket list wishes, Miss Osborne's old hobbies, facing fears and several charity events.

Miss Osborne and her daughter will be doing the challenge throughout the year - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Osborne, who celebrates her birthday in May, said she is "dreading" having to take part in some aspects of the challenge, which will see her face off with some of her greatest fears -such as heights and deep water.

She has lined up activities such as climbing Mount Snowdon, a 40-kilometre walk and the Race for Life over the course of 2021, but has opted to keep many secret until later in the year.

As well as wanting to challenge herself, Miss Osborne said she will use the opportunity to raise money for three charities - Mind, the Stroke Association and Cancer Research UK - that have helped either herself or her friends and family.

One of the first tasks in the challenge was to release a song, which Miss Osborne and Aimee recorded at Band Academy in Stowmarket.

It has since been released on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Miss Osborne has set up an Instagram page and YouTube channel, where she plans to cover her and Aimee's progress on the challenge.

She said: "We're going to do the challenges throughout the whole year.

"I am dreading some of these challenges. I'm not always someone who is adventurous.

"But if we're going to do this, we'll have to go big. It's going to be mad.

The duo will be raising money for charity over the course of 2021 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The response so far has been amazing. My phone has not stopped.

"The whole point is to not only spread a bit of positivity, but to also inspire others.

"Along the way, we also want to raise awareness. We want to be able to give back.

"When it came to doing this I couldn't just choose one charity. So we will just have to raise more money."