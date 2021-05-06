'They saved a life' - neighbour praises firefighters in Ipswich house blaze

Published: 3:48 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM May 6, 2021

The fire broke out at a home in Bristol Road in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A neighbour has said emergency services saved a woman's life after a fire broke out at a house in an Ipswich street.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the home in Bristol Road at 10.24am on Thursday.

Three fire engines from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, officers from Suffolk police, an air ambulance and a land ambulance all attended the scene.

Suffolk police said one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment following the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene confirmed the person being treated was a woman, but were unable to provide any further details.

A police forensics van was seen outside the home - Credit: Archant

The blaze was brought under control in just under an hour and a 'stop' was called by the fire service at 11.22am.

You may also want to watch:

A forensics van was seen outside the house in the early afternoon and officers remained at the property for several hours after the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

A neighbour, who gave his name as Sam, said he could smell the smoke from his own home and called emergency services after realising it was coming from the property next door.

He said: "I saw smoke billowing out of the windows. They have turned black because of the smoke.

Three fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze - Credit: Archant

"I barged on the door as I didn't know anyone was in the house. I could smell the smoke in our own home.

"The firemen were exemplary. They responded brilliantly.

"The people that went into that house - and the police and the paramedics - saved a life."

Incident commander Andrew Message also praised his crews for a "really good job" in swiftly extinguishing the fire.

He said: "We were mobilised at 10.24am. It turned out to be quite a serious house fire.

"The fire was extinguished by three crews from Ipswich. One person was rescued from the house.

"It was difficult to access the fire, but fortunately we didn't come across any illegally parked vehicles.

"A full investigation into the fire is ongoing with the police.

"It was a really good job. It was efficient and I'm proud of the team.

"It's great to be part of such a great team."