Medieval re-enactment gear found in Ipswich

Published: 1:15 PM December 15, 2020

The equipment was found in Sproughton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Several items of medieval re-enactment equipment have been discovered in Ipswich.

The items were found by a member of the public at around 12.15pm on Monday at water treatment works in Sproughton Road.

An appeal has been launched to trace the equipment's owner - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has appealed for the owner of the gear to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the ownership of the items is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 121 of Monday, December 14.

The gear was found on Monday - Credit: Suffolk police








