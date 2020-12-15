News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Medieval re-enactment gear found in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:15 PM December 15, 2020   
The equipment was found in Sproughton Road, Ipswich

The equipment was found in Sproughton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Several items of medieval re-enactment equipment have been discovered in Ipswich.

The items were found by a member of the public at around 12.15pm on Monday at water treatment works in Sproughton Road.

An appeal has been launched to trace the equipment's owner 

An appeal has been launched to trace the equipment's owner - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has appealed for the owner of the gear to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the ownership of the items is asked to contact police, quoting CAD 121 of Monday, December 14.

The gear was found on Monday 

The gear was found on Monday - Credit: Suffolk police



