Suffolk firm started at kitchen table celebrates 25 years

Published: 2:55 PM September 27, 2021

A multi-award-winning architects practice is marking the milestone of 25 years in business – but say they have never really left the kitchen table where it all began.

Nicholas Jacob set up NJ Architects in 1996 at his house in Ipswich, employing Shaun Soanes and Hugh Bunbury who remain with the company today.

L to R: Pippa Jacob, Nick Jacob, Shaun Soanes and Hugh Bunbury - Credit: NJ Architects

But although the trio have moved offices more than once they say their approach hasn’t changed from the early days.

“The truth is that despite our growth and the size of our office space today, we have never left the kitchen table design approach that we had from the outset,” said partner Shaun Soanes.

“A vast amount of our time is spent sitting with clients in their homes – in their kitchens – drinking coffee and drawing up plans. It’s where we have the best ideas."

Nick, whose daughter Pippa is also now part of the team, said: “We are immensely proud of our roots but from those seeds has grown something truly extraordinary."