Suffolk lecturer looking to land international referee bouts

A lecturer from Ipswich who trains an Olympic hopeful is taking a further step forward in his boxing career as he aims for international referee status.

Simon Mullan, who teaches welding at Suffolk New College, has used his background in boxing and coaching to help his students and bring some added punch to the staff room.

Outside of the workshop, he coaches Colchester-born and rising Team GB star Lewis Richardson and MMA fighter James Webb.

Mr Mullan, who once sparred with professionals Joe Calzaghe and Enzo Maccarinelli, said: "After boxing I started coaching and then began refereeing over ten years ago.

"I’m currently one step away from being able to officiate at international level. I’d love to be able to be involved in a future Commonwealth or Olympic Games.

"I’m certainly going to push for it."

Mr Mullan also said that his boxing experiences have helped him in his teaching career.

The 44-year-old said: "Some of my students have expressed an interest in boxing and we also have continuing professional development sessions for staff – so I’d definitely be interested in doing something with that.

“I’ve coached people from all sorts of different backgrounds so I understand where people are coming from.

“I’m also hopeful that I can get Lewis Richardson along to come in for a talk to students in the future.”

The Welsh-born lecturer took up the sport aged 11 and competed until he was 26.

He won a series of titles before he joined the army as a trade soldier and physical training instructor before moving into a career in education.

He is also a very experienced boxing referee and said being part of the sport has helped him.

Mr Mullan said: "I know all the secrets and tricks and I think I’ve got a reputation for being fair.”

Head of marketing at the College, Craig Shimmon, said: “Our staff never cease to amaze me.

"Not only have we got the former World’s Strongest Woman in our ranks, we now have a former boxing champ who is training a Team GB athlete and possible Olympic star of the future who also shared time in the ring with Joe Calzaghe.

"Having staff members with experiences like this can only help to inspire our students.”



