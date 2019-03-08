Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Town disability liaison officer dies

PUBLISHED: 17:31 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 04 June 2019

EADT/STAR Warner Duff, founder of Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club, has made it to the final of the Pride of Britain Awards. Pictures Sarah Lucy Brown 18/9/09 myphotos24 ref - slb 09 warner duff 4

EADT/STAR Warner Duff, founder of Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club, has made it to the final of the Pride of Britain Awards. Pictures Sarah Lucy Brown 18/9/09 myphotos24 ref - slb 09 warner duff 4

Warner Duff, who spent more than 20 years as disability liaison officer, at Ipswich Town has died according to the club.

EADT/STAR Warner Duff, founder of Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club, has made it to the final of the Pride of Britain Awards. Pictures Sarah Lucy Brown 18/9/09 myphotos24 ref - slb 09 warner duff 1 ES 19.9.09EADT/STAR Warner Duff, founder of Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club, has made it to the final of the Pride of Britain Awards. Pictures Sarah Lucy Brown 18/9/09 myphotos24 ref - slb 09 warner duff 1 ES 19.9.09

Mr Duff, 61, and from Kesgrave, died on Monday night.

He had become well known within the club both for his work as liason officer and with the Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club.

In 2009 Mr Duff was named as runner-up in the Pride of Britain Awards for his work in helping the disabled community in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Duff won a number of awards for his work: including EA sports fan of the year 2009 at the Football League awards and employee/volunteer of the year 2009 by the National Association of Disabled Supporters.

Mr Duff was

"I was privileged to have worked alongside Warner for over 15 years and in that time I got to witness what an incredible guy he was," said Town's head of ticketing, Donna Powell.

"Any supporter that needed help in any way to attend a game would be directed to Warner and he would always go out of his way to assist. It's no surprise that he won awards.

"On behalf of all the staff at Ipswich Town, I would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Warner's family and friends at this very sad time."

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Asbestos scare forces school closure

Asbestos is extremely dangerous if disturbed as it releases fibres into the air that can cause cancer Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Popular hotel to be transformed into Winter Wonderland

Commercial director Peter Osborne with Winter Wonderland organiser Jenny Lloyd at Stoke by Nayland Hotel. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

Sister ‘lied to police’ to protect learner driver brother after crash, court is told

The market place at Botesdale. Pic: Google Street View

Police re-appeal for help to find Great Blakenham man

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing for a number of days Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Davies runs 5K scorcher despite ‘hating the track’

Helen Davies, in her Great Britain kit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists