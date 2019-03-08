Former Town disability liaison officer dies

Warner Duff, who spent more than 20 years as disability liaison officer, at Ipswich Town has died according to the club.

Mr Duff, 61, and from Kesgrave, died on Monday night.

He had become well known within the club both for his work as liason officer and with the Ipswich Town Disabled Football Club.

In 2009 Mr Duff was named as runner-up in the Pride of Britain Awards for his work in helping the disabled community in Ipswich.

Mr Duff won a number of awards for his work: including EA sports fan of the year 2009 at the Football League awards and employee/volunteer of the year 2009 by the National Association of Disabled Supporters.

"I was privileged to have worked alongside Warner for over 15 years and in that time I got to witness what an incredible guy he was," said Town's head of ticketing, Donna Powell.

"Any supporter that needed help in any way to attend a game would be directed to Warner and he would always go out of his way to assist. It's no surprise that he won awards.

"On behalf of all the staff at Ipswich Town, I would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Warner's family and friends at this very sad time."