Video

WATCH: ‘Help is out there’ - Ipswich Town players’ rousing mental health message

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers speaking during the World Mental Health Day video. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC Archant

Mental wellbeing has “never been more important” following Covid-19 - that is the powerful message from Ipswich Town players in a hard-hitting video to mark World Mental Health Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Vincent-Young was one of the players to speak on the Ipswich Town video made for World Mental Health Day. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC Kane Vincent-Young was one of the players to speak on the Ipswich Town video made for World Mental Health Day. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC

Blues stars including captain Luke Chambers, Jack Lankester, Kane Vincent-Young and Alan Judge teamed up with Suffolk Mind to warn that: “Through these uncertain times, more people than ever are having periods of mental ill health.”

MORE: ‘I just didn’t see the fun in life anymore’: What another lockdown could mean for our mental health

It came after a survey for the charity revealed that 6% of adults and 68% of young people said their mental health got worse during lockdown - with Chambers pointing to the shocking statistic that 16 people a day take their own lives in England.

Their powerful message, released today (Saturday, October 10) to conincide with the global day of action, says that: “Prioritising mental health has never been more important than it is now.”

Ipswich Town player Alan Judge praised the work of Suffolk Mind during the World Mental Health Day video. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC Ipswich Town player Alan Judge praised the work of Suffolk Mind during the World Mental Health Day video. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC

But despite fears of a growing mental health crisis, the players gave a positive message that “help is out there”.

Judge pointed to the work of Suffolk Mind in teaching children at a young age how they can look after their mental wellbeing.

The video encouraged people to donate £10 to the charity to mark its 10th anniversary, after the charity earlier this year predicted the coronavirus crisis - which has already forced it to move away from its Quay Place headquarters in Ipswich - could cause a £150,000 funding shortfall.

MORE: Suffolk Mind launches 100 miles challenge to plug Covid-19 funding gap

The players also highlighted the work of The Samaritans in being “available day and night for anyone who is struggling to cope and needs someone to listen to without judgement or pressure”.

They encouraged viewers to give £5 a month to the charity, to cover the cost of a call from someone struggling to cope.

A statement from the club said: “The video aims to raise yet more on the importance of mental health, especially during these uncertain times we’re living in.”

To donate to Suffolk Mind, click here.

To donate to The Samaritans, click here.

■ Need to talk? Call The Samaritans on 116 123.