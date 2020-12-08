News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood set to appear in court

person

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
James Norwood pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. The striker is set to appear in court today Pi...

James Norwood pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. The striker is set to appear in court today Picture: ROSS HALLS - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is expected to appear in court today to face a drink-driving charge.

The striker limped off in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic Picture: STEVE WALLER

The striker limped off in the 2-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic Picture: STEVE WALLER - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The Blues forward, 30, is set to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today following the alleged drink-driving offence on Chapel Road, Cockfield, on August 30 this year.

Norwood’s court hearing was previously listed for October 13 but the case was adjourned and he was not required to attend.

MORE: Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert

The striker, who scored 11 goals for Town last season, has faced a series of injury set-backs this year.

After returning earlier than expected from a hamstring problem suffered in October, Norwood lasted just 35 minutes of his second start since the injury against Charlton Athletic on November 28 before limping off again.

You may also want to watch:

Town boss Paul Lambert later confirmed the striker, who signed from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2019, had suffered another hamstring blow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
  2. 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
  3. 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  1. 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  2. 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
  3. 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
  4. 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
  5. 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
  6. 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
  7. 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Coronavirus

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Katy Sandalls

person

‘Please wait your turn’ - GPs ‘overwhelmed’ by Covid-19 vaccine calls

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus