Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hero dog meets Ipswich team ahead of match day appearance

PUBLISHED: 16:11 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 27 February 2019

Bowza with some of his new team mates including Ipswich manager Paul Lambert (right) and owner Don Cox (middle). Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bowza with some of his new team mates including Ipswich manager Paul Lambert (right) and owner Don Cox (middle). Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A hero dog, who spent hours lying next to an injured woman to keep her warm, has met members of the Ipswich Town team ahead of his big match day appearance this weekend.

Some of the Ipswich players put Bowza through his paces in a game of football. Picture: RACHEL EDGESome of the Ipswich players put Bowza through his paces in a game of football. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bowza the dog, now nicknamed the ‘Hero of Hadleigh’, was thrust into the limelight in November 2017 after he came to the aid of a seriously injured woman who had collapsed in the middle of Meadows Way in Hadleigh.

The 6-year-old Labrador, Rottweiler and Husky cross lay next to the stricken woman for two and a half hours while they waited for an ambulance, keeping her warm in the bitterly cold weather.

Now, after being recognised for his potentially life-saving action by receiving a bravery award and featuring on national television, Bowza will lead Town out at Portman Road on Saturday as their community champion next to his owner Don Cox.

In preparation for the game, the pair visited Town’s training ground in Playford Road to meet some of the team, including manager Paul Lambert.

Bowza's owner, Don Cox will walk alongside him when they lead out the teams on Saturday. Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowza's owner, Don Cox will walk alongside him when they lead out the teams on Saturday. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Midfielder Cole Skuse, who signed for Ipswich in 2013, said: “It’s an incredible story. The fact that he has saved the lady’s life is remarkable.

“Within himself he had that sense to stay with the lady for a long enough period for the ambulance to come and give her the help she needed is remarkable. It’s been great having Bowza here today. All of the lads have taken to him really well.

“I know that the club are really trying hard at the minute to recognise people who do well in the community, and that’s coming from the top down. Bowza deserves every last dog treat and ever last bit of credit he receives.”

The Blues face a crunch match on Saturday at Portman Road as they take on survival rivals Reading. However, Bowza’s owner, Mr Cox thinks that their new mascot will bring them extra luck.

Bowza enjoyed his day at Ipswich Town's training ground in Playford Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGEBowza enjoyed his day at Ipswich Town's training ground in Playford Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He said: “It’s an important match but I know Town are going to win because they’ve got Bowza there to support them.

“I’m going to have to give him a good brush before Saturday because he is malting like crazy at the moment. So, I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t leave hair on all the players.

“It’s brilliant that the club recognise people and dogs that do well. The team should just go out there an enjoy it. Just play like it is a Sunday morning kick around. That’s the way to win.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Dead parrot’ and ‘badger’s spleen’ on the menu at Woodbridge restaurant

The Life of Brian is being reissued for one day in April to mark its 40th anniversary and Woodbridge Riverside is celebrating the event with a special film feast Photo: HandMade Films

Youngster Dobra signs first professional deal with Ipswich Town

Armando Dobra impressed during Town U23s 4-1 win over Colchester Picture: ROSS HALLS

Wildlife ‘struggling’ with warm weather and changing climate

Hibernators, such as dormice, require cold temperatures to trigger the hibernation process Picture: Alison Looser
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists