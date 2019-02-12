Hero dog meets Ipswich team ahead of match day appearance

Bowza with some of his new team mates including Ipswich manager Paul Lambert (right) and owner Don Cox (middle). Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A hero dog, who spent hours lying next to an injured woman to keep her warm, has met members of the Ipswich Town team ahead of his big match day appearance this weekend.

Some of the Ipswich players put Bowza through his paces in a game of football. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Some of the Ipswich players put Bowza through his paces in a game of football. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Bowza the dog, now nicknamed the ‘Hero of Hadleigh’, was thrust into the limelight in November 2017 after he came to the aid of a seriously injured woman who had collapsed in the middle of Meadows Way in Hadleigh.

The 6-year-old Labrador, Rottweiler and Husky cross lay next to the stricken woman for two and a half hours while they waited for an ambulance, keeping her warm in the bitterly cold weather.

Now, after being recognised for his potentially life-saving action by receiving a bravery award and featuring on national television, Bowza will lead Town out at Portman Road on Saturday as their community champion next to his owner Don Cox.

In preparation for the game, the pair visited Town’s training ground in Playford Road to meet some of the team, including manager Paul Lambert.

Bowza's owner, Don Cox will walk alongside him when they lead out the teams on Saturday. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bowza's owner, Don Cox will walk alongside him when they lead out the teams on Saturday. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Midfielder Cole Skuse, who signed for Ipswich in 2013, said: “It’s an incredible story. The fact that he has saved the lady’s life is remarkable.

“Within himself he had that sense to stay with the lady for a long enough period for the ambulance to come and give her the help she needed is remarkable. It’s been great having Bowza here today. All of the lads have taken to him really well.

“I know that the club are really trying hard at the minute to recognise people who do well in the community, and that’s coming from the top down. Bowza deserves every last dog treat and ever last bit of credit he receives.”

The Blues face a crunch match on Saturday at Portman Road as they take on survival rivals Reading. However, Bowza’s owner, Mr Cox thinks that their new mascot will bring them extra luck.

Bowza enjoyed his day at Ipswich Town's training ground in Playford Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bowza enjoyed his day at Ipswich Town's training ground in Playford Road. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He said: “It’s an important match but I know Town are going to win because they’ve got Bowza there to support them.

“I’m going to have to give him a good brush before Saturday because he is malting like crazy at the moment. So, I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t leave hair on all the players.

“It’s brilliant that the club recognise people and dogs that do well. The team should just go out there an enjoy it. Just play like it is a Sunday morning kick around. That’s the way to win.”