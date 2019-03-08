Partly Cloudy

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

PUBLISHED: 09:38 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 30 March 2019

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Archant

Suffolk Football Association is investigating allegations from Ipswich Wanderers under-18s that one of their players was targeted with “racist abuse” during a clash with Framlingham Town.

The incident is alleged to have happened at an Ipswich Wanderers under-18s match against Framlingham Town Picture: ARCHANTThe incident is alleged to have happened at an Ipswich Wanderers under-18s match against Framlingham Town Picture: ARCHANT

It was claimed a teenage player had heard a “racist chant” from the crowd, forcing Thursday night’s fixture against the under-18 Framlingham side to be abandoned late in the second half.

Ipswich Wanderers under-18s, managed by Jonty Boon, tweeted from their official account: “Our coaching staff and players took the decision to leave the pitch following an incident believed to be racism.”

Later, they added: “We would like to thank all of those who have tweeted their messages of support in the aftermath of last night (Thursday’s) events.”

Mr Boon said that the player in question has since decided to quit football.

However, coach Jordan Clarke said they have spoken to him and encouraged the youngster to continue playing.

Mr Boon later tweeted to say the allegations were “unacceptable at any level, but to hear it in an under-18s football... is unbelievable.”

Suffolk FA have confirmed they are investigating.

Framlingham Town also tweeted to make their position clear last night.

“We would like to make it clear that FTFC does not condone racism of any kind and are mortified by the allegations,” the club tweeted.

“The response by our coaching staff was praised by the match officials and today we are proactively supporting Suffolk FA with their investigation.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

