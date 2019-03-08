Crews tackle large straw fire in Ixworth
PUBLISHED: 07:56 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 08 September 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving up to 750 tonnes of straw in west Suffolk.
You may also want to watch:
Crews are understood to still be on the scene at Walsham Road, Ixworth, after a fire broke out at a farm last night.
Appliances from Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth were sent after the fire service were alerted at 11.02pm.
A spokesman said: "Crews are in attendance at a stack fire consisting of 500-750 tonnes of baled straw. A fire break has been made around the stack with the assistance of the farmer using a cultivator."