Dog lover faces £4k bill for Romanian rescue puppy Merlin’s life-saving operation

Nathan Woolnough with Romanian rescue puppy Merlin, who needs an operation, at his home in Ixworth Picture: NATHAN WOOLNOUGH NATHAN WOOLNOUGH

A Suffolk dog lover needs help to pay an urgent £4,000-plus vet’s bill for his Romanian rescue puppy’s lifesaving treatment.

Merlin the lovable Romanian rescue puppy needs an operation costing more than £4,000 Picture: NATHAN WOOLNOUGH Merlin the lovable Romanian rescue puppy needs an operation costing more than £4,000 Picture: NATHAN WOOLNOUGH

Nathan Woolnough, of Ixworth, fears lovable Merlin will have to be put down if he can’t fund a vital operation in the next few days.

“It’s very urgent - the vet has said he has a problem with his liver. He needs to have a CT scan to find the problem and then have an operation to fix it.

“I’m on disability benefit, so I can’t afford to pay it all myself. I had just scraped together £300 to pay to the charity for rehoming him.”

Mr Woolnough said his two daughters already loved Merlin. The pet, described as a “Heinz 57 varieties”, had been settling in well, but then suddenly became ill .

Merlin, who is six months old, urgently needs a lifesaving operation. Picture: NATHAN WOOLNOUGH Merlin, who is six months old, urgently needs a lifesaving operation. Picture: NATHAN WOOLNOUGH

“He started to have seizures and had to spend a week at the vet’s. He came back home with lots of medication,” Mr Woolnough said.

The six-month-old puppy is insured, but unfortunately the policy did not cover him as he became ill within the initial 10-day exclusion period.

Mr Woolnough said the small charity which rescued Merlin from the streets of Romania, Love4dogs Rescue, was completely non-profit-making and unfortunately could not afford pay the bill.

He added: “I’m also unable to seek any assistance from PDSA, RSPCA or Blue Cross, due to being outside their catchment areas.”

The concerned owner has set up a GoFundMe page. He said: “I thought I would have a few months to raise the money, but now the vet has said Merlin is losing weight and needs to have his operation at the beginning of next week, if he is to avoid permanent damage.

“So far people have donated £350, which is really good in just a few days and I’m very grateful, but I need to find more than £4,000 in a short time.

“Ideally I’m hoping that a vet will be able to take him on for free or that a charity will be able to help.”

Mr Woolnough said: “I had been thinking of getting a rescue dog. One of my friends was fostering puppies for the charity and Merlin got on well with my existing dog, so I thought, he is the one.”

He added: “He was found on the streets with his five siblings - we think his mother may have been hit by a car.” After being rescued, Merlin spent five days in a van on the way to the UK.

If you can help Mr Woolnough, email woolnough@rocketmail.com

For more information and to donate, visit his GoFundMe page.