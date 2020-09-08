Izzie has half a metre of hair cut off to help two good causes
PUBLISHED: 18:55 08 September 2020
RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM
A 16-year-old girl who had been growing her hair for five years has finally had it cut, for two good causes.
Many people had to leave their hair uncut during lockdown - but Izzie Carter had been growing hers since she was 11, in Year 7.
However, now the Thomas Mills High School student has finally had her long locks cut, to raise money for the Yemen Appeal run by Islamic Relief.
You may also want to watch:
She had an amazing half metre of hair cut off at Cloud 9 Hair Studio in Martlesham, by hairdresser Rainy Ignos, who donated her fee to the charity.
The teenager has so far raised £945, and is keen to reach her £1,000 sponsorship target, which is enough money to set up an emergency medical camp to help people in Yemen.
Her mane of hair has been sent to the Little Princess Trust and it will be made into a wig for a child suffering from cancer.
To support Izzie’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.