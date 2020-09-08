E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Izzie has half a metre of hair cut off to help two good causes

PUBLISHED: 18:55 08 September 2020

Izzie Carter, 16, after her charity haircut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

Izzie Carter, 16, after her charity haircut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

A 16-year-old girl who had been growing her hair for five years has finally had it cut, for two good causes.

Izzie Carter, 16, a pupil at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, had her long hair cut off tohelp the Yemen Appeal and Little Princess Trust Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

Many people had to leave their hair uncut during lockdown - but Izzie Carter had been growing hers since she was 11, in Year 7.

However, now the Thomas Mills High School student has finally had her long locks cut, to raise money for the Yemen Appeal run by Islamic Relief.

Izzie Carter's hair before it was cut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

She had an amazing half metre of hair cut off at Cloud 9 Hair Studio in Martlesham, by hairdresser Rainy Ignos, who donated her fee to the charity.

Izzie Carter, 16, after her charity haircut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAMIzzie Carter, 16, after her charity haircut Picture: RAINY IGNOS, CLOUD 9 HAIR STUDIO, MARTLESHAM

The teenager has so far raised £945, and is keen to reach her £1,000 sponsorship target, which is enough money to set up an emergency medical camp to help people in Yemen.

Her mane of hair has been sent to the Little Princess Trust and it will be made into a wig for a child suffering from cancer.

To support Izzie’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page.

