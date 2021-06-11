Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Published: 8:49 PM June 11, 2021

Comedian Jack Whitehall is in Suffolk for a mini-break - Credit: PA

Bad Education star and comedian Jack Whitehall has praised an award-winning Suffolk gastropub.

The London-born comedian visited The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell for a meal as part of his mini-break in the county on Friday, June 11.

Posting on social media, staff at the multi award-winning pub said Mr Whitehall and his party were "lovely guests" and thanked the comedian for his kindness.

Posting on his own Instagram story, Jack said: "That was SO good.

"What a way to start a weekend away in the country, @unrulypig.

"Amazing food, lovely garden and the nicest staff ever! Perfect slice of British summer time."

Mr Whitehall, a former panellist on A League of Their Own and star of Channel 4 series Fresh Meat, is no stranger to Suffolk.

Having lived with an Ipswich Town fan, Mr Whitehall has previously tweeted about the Tractor Boys – and once joked about not being able to find a Pret a Manger at the Buttermarket Shopping Centre during a show at the Ipswich Regent.

He most recently appeared on screen during the A League of Their Own Loch Ness to London road trip, and will return to Netflix for series five of Travels with My Father later this year.