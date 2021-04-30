News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM April 30, 2021   
The Jack Wills store in Southwold is set to close

The Jack Wills store in Southwold is set to close - Credit: Archant

The Jack Wills store in Southwold town centre is set to close its doors next week.

The clothing retailer, in the resort's High Street, is advertising a closing down sale - with stock reduced by as much as 30%.

Signs placed in the store's window confirm its final day of trading will be Wednesday, May 5.

Jack Wills stores in Ipswich and Aldeburgh town centres closed last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all signage being removed in the summer.

Supermarket giant Tesco is believed to be interested in taking over the unit in Ipswich's Tavern Street, while the Aldeburgh High Street store was listed for sale for £375,000.

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, which purchased Jack Wills in 2019, has not confirmed how many staff will be affected by the Southwold store closure.

After the closure, the nearest Jack Wills shops will be in Norwich and Braintree.

Ian Bradbury, town mayor of Southwold, expects the unit to be snapped up soon after it is vacated due to its prime location in the centre of the coastal town.

He said: "The closing down signs have been up for about a week.

"I think it was quite a popular store. It's quite a big brand and has an online presence.

"If it's the only casualty after the lockdown, we will have done quite well. It's a good, strategic site and I don't envisage it will be empty for very long."

